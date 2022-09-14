Global Epoxy Adhesive Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Epoxy adhesives are primarily composed of epoxy resin and curing agent. Epoxy adhesives are supplied in both one-component package and two-component package depending on curing agent used and curing method applied. Two-component Epoxy adhesives are prepared by packing epoxy composition and curing agent composition separately. They cure soon after mixing the two components together. Almost all room temperature cure epoxy adhesives are supplied in two-component package. One-component epoxy adhesives are prepared and supplied by mixing all formulated components in advance including epoxy resin and curing agent. One-component epoxy adhesives usually need cure at elevated temperature and store at low temperature in a refrigerator or even freezer. Epoxy adhesives have been widely used as typical reactive adhesives for various applications ranging from general industry, construction, electronics assembly, automobile production to aerospace market.
Global Epoxy Adhesive key players include Henkel, Hexion, Sika, DuPont, Shanghai Kangda New Materials, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 27%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 58%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share over 34 percent. In terms of product, Two-component is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive, followed by Industrial Equipment and Construction, etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Epoxy Adhesive Market
In 2020, the global Epoxy Adhesive market size was US$ 2302 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3291.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.
Global Epoxy Adhesive Scope and Market Size
Epoxy Adhesive market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Epoxy Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Epoxy Adhesive market is segmented into
One-component
Two-component
Segment by Application, the Epoxy Adhesive market is segmented into
Automotive
Construction
Industrial Equipment
Electrical & Electronics
Energy & Power
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Epoxy Adhesive Market Share Analysis
Epoxy Adhesive market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Epoxy Adhesive product introduction, recent developments, Epoxy Adhesive sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Henkel
Hexion
Sika
DuPont
Shanghai Kangda New Materials
H.B. Fuller
Bostik
3M
Lord Corporation
Huntsman
Mapei
Ashland
MasterBond
ITW Performance Polymers
Adhesives Technology Corp
Jowat Adhesives
Permabond
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Epoxy Adhesive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 One-component
1.2.3 Two-component
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Industrial Equipment
1.3.5 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.6 Energy & Power
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Epoxy Adhesive Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Epoxy Adhesive Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Epoxy Adhesive Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Epoxy Adhesive Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Epoxy Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Epoxy Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Epoxy Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Epoxy Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Epoxy Adhesive by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Epoxy Adhesive Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Epoxy Adhesiv
