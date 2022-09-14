Global Epoxy Adhesive Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Epoxy adhesives are primarily composed of epoxy resin and curing agent. Epoxy adhesives are supplied in both one-component package and two-component package depending on curing agent used and curing method applied. Two-component Epoxy adhesives are prepared by packing epoxy composition and curing agent composition separately. They cure soon after mixing the two components together. Almost all room temperature cure epoxy adhesives are supplied in two-component package. One-component epoxy adhesives are prepared and supplied by mixing all formulated components in advance including epoxy resin and curing agent. One-component epoxy adhesives usually need cure at elevated temperature and store at low temperature in a refrigerator or even freezer. Epoxy adhesives have been widely used as typical reactive adhesives for various applications ranging from general industry, construction, electronics assembly, automobile production to aerospace market.

Global Epoxy Adhesive key players include Henkel, Hexion, Sika, DuPont, Shanghai Kangda New Materials, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 27%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 58%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share over 34 percent. In terms of product, Two-component is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive, followed by Industrial Equipment and Construction, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Epoxy Adhesive Market

In 2020, the global Epoxy Adhesive market size was US$ 2302 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3291.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Epoxy Adhesive Scope and Market Size

Epoxy Adhesive market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Epoxy Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Epoxy Adhesive market is segmented into

One-component

Two-component

Segment by Application, the Epoxy Adhesive market is segmented into

Automotive

Construction

Industrial Equipment

Electrical & Electronics

Energy & Power

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Epoxy Adhesive Market Share Analysis

Epoxy Adhesive market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Epoxy Adhesive product introduction, recent developments, Epoxy Adhesive sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Henkel

Hexion

Sika

DuPont

Shanghai Kangda New Materials

H.B. Fuller

Bostik

3M

Lord Corporation

Huntsman

Mapei

Ashland

MasterBond

ITW Performance Polymers

Adhesives Technology Corp

Jowat Adhesives

Permabond

