Global Thermally Conductive Epoxy Adhesive Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Thermal Conductivity
Up to 1.0 W/(m·K)
1.0 W/(m·K)~2.0 W/(m·K)
Above 2.0 W/(m·K)
Segment by Application
Telecommunications Equipment
Vehicle Electronics
Consumer Electronics
Household Appliances
Power and Industry
Medical Equipment
Others
By Company
Henkel
Parker Hannifin
Hönle
3M
Nagase
Sirnice
Shenzhen Dover Technology
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Thermally Conductive Epoxy Adhesive Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thermally Conductive Epoxy Adhesive
1.2 Thermally Conductive Epoxy Adhesive Segment by Thermal Conductivity
1.2.1 Global Thermally Conductive Epoxy Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Thermal Conductivity 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Up to 1.0 W/(m·K)
1.2.3 1.0 W/(m·K)~2.0 W/(m·K)
1.2.4 Above 2.0 W/(m·K)
1.3 Thermally Conductive Epoxy Adhesive Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermally Conductive Epoxy Adhesive Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Telecommunications Equipment
1.3.3 Vehicle Electronics
1.3.4 Consumer Electronics
1.3.5 Household Appliances
1.3.6 Power and Industry
1.3.7 Medical Equipment
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Thermally Conductive Epoxy Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Thermally Conductive Epoxy Adhesive Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Thermally Conductive Epoxy Adhesive Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Thermally Conductive Epoxy Adhesive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Thermally Conductive Epoxy Adhesive Estimates and For
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/