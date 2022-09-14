Uncategorized

Adhesive Tapes Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

China Adhesive Tapes Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

China Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Polypropylene

Paper

PVC

Others

China Adhesive Tapes Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

China Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Commodity Packaging

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adhesive Tapes revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adhesive Tapes revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Adhesive Tapes sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Key companies Adhesive Tapes sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Nitto

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Lintec

Intertape Polymer Group

Shurtape Technologies

Avery Dennison (Yongle)

Achem (YC Group)

Scapa

Teraoka

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Denka

Stokvis Tapes

Shanghai Smith Adhesive

Zhongshan Crown Adhesive

 

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adhesive Tapes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Adhesive Tapes Market Overview
1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.4.1 Research Methodology
1.4.2 Research Process
1.4.3 Base Year

2 China Adhesive Tapes Overall Market Size
2.1 China Adhesive Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 China Adhesive Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 China Adhesive Tapes Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adhesive Tapes Players in China Market
3.2 Top China Adhesive Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Companies
3.4 China Adhesive Tapes Sales by Companies
3.5 China Adhesive Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesive Tapes Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Manufacturers Adhesive Tapes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive Tapes Players in China Market
3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Adhesive Tapes Companies in China
3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive Tapes Companies in China

4 Sights by Type
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China Adhesive Tapes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Polypropylene
4.1.3 Paper
4.1.4 PVC
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – China Adhesive Tapes Revenue & For

 

