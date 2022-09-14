Global and United States Bonding Adhesive Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Bonding Adhesive market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bonding Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Bonding Adhesive market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
UV Curable Acrylate
Silicone
UV Curable Epoxy
Polyurethane
Others
Segment by Application
Furniture
Electronics
Transportation
Medical
Industrial Applications
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Henkel
H B Fuller Company
Ashland
Dymax Corporation
3M Company
Permabond Engineering Adhesives
Dow Chemical Company
Bohle Group
KIWO
ThreeBond Holdings
Sika
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bonding Adhesive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bonding Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 UV Curable Acrylate
1.2.3 Silicone
1.2.4 UV Curable Epoxy
1.2.5 Polyurethane
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bonding Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Furniture
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Transportation
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Industrial Applications
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Bonding Adhesive Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Bonding Adhesive Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Bonding Adhesive Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Bonding Adhesive, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Bonding Adhesive Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Bonding Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Bonding Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Bonding Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Bonding Adhesive Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Bonding Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Bonding Adhesive Competitor Landscape by Players
