Global and United States Firestop Sealants Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Firestop Sealants market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Firestop Sealants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Firestop Sealants market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Elastometric
Intumescent
Segment by Application
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Industrial Building
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
3M Company
Hilti
Rockwool
H. B. Fuller
Bostik (Arkema)
Tremco
Everbuild (Sika AG)
Specified Technologies
Fosroc (JMH Group)
Pecora
Trafalgar Fire
Promat
Metacaulk (Rectorseal)
Entc Nuclear
Bai Yun Chemical
Emerson
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Firestop Sealants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Firestop Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Elastometric
1.2.3 Intumescent
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Firestop Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential Building
1.3.3 Commercial Building
1.3.4 Industrial Building
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Firestop Sealants Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Firestop Sealants Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Firestop Sealants Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Firestop Sealants, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Firestop Sealants Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Firestop Sealants Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Firestop Sealants Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Firestop Sealants Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Firestop Sealants Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Firestop Sealants Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Firestop Sealants Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Firestop Sealants Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Firestop Sealants Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/