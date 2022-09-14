Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Distributed Solar Power Generation market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Distributed Solar Power Generation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Rooftops
Ground-mounted
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
By Company
Wuxi Suntech Power
First Solar
Juwi
SolarCity
Jinko Solar
Yingli Solar
Trina Solar
Sharp Solar
Canadian Solar
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Distributed Solar Power Generation Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Rooftops
1.2.3 Ground-mounted
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Production
2.1 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Sales
