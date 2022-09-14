Zero-energy Buildings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Zero-energy Buildings in Global, including the following market information:
Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Zero-energy Buildings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Insulation and Glazing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zero-energy Buildings include Daikin, Honeywell, GE, Schneider Electric, Siemens Building Technologies, Altura Associates, Zero Energy Systems, altPOWER and Centrosolar America, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Zero-energy Buildings companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zero-energy Buildings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Insulation and Glazing
Lighting and Controls
HVAC and Controls
Water Heating
Global Zero-energy Buildings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Non-residential
Global Zero-energy Buildings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Zero-energy Buildings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Zero-energy Buildings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Daikin
Honeywell
GE
Schneider Electric
Siemens Building Technologies
Altura Associates
Zero Energy Systems
altPOWER
Centrosolar America
Danfoss
ertex solartechnik
Canadian Solar
Heliatek
Trina Solar
Wuxi Suntech
Johnson Controls
Masdar
Meritage Homes
Yingli Solar
First Solar
Hanergy Holding Group
SunPower
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zero-energy Buildings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zero-energy Buildings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zero-energy Buildings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zero-energy Buildings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zero-energy Buildings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Zero-energy Buildings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Zero-energy Buildings Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zero-energy Buildings Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zero-energy Buildings Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zero-energy Buildings Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Prefabricated Steel Buildings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Energy Efficiency in Residential Buildings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Autonomous Buildings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028