Grid Asset Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Grid Asset Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Grid Asset Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Grid Asset Management market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Classic Grid Asset Management Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Grid Asset Management include ABB Group, Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, International Business Machine, Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, Oracle Corporation, Open Systems International, Inc. and Schneider Electric SE and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Grid Asset Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Grid Asset Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Grid Asset Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Classic Grid Asset Management

Smart Grid Asset Management

Global Grid Asset Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Grid Asset Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Grid Asset

Commercial Grid Asset

Industrial Grid Asset

Global Grid Asset Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Grid Asset Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Grid Asset Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Grid Asset Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB Group

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric Company

International Business Machine

Itron Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

Oracle Corporation

Open Systems International, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Grid Asset Management Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Grid Asset Management Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Grid Asset Management Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Grid Asset Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Grid Asset Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Grid Asset Management Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Grid Asset Management Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Grid Asset Management Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Grid Asset Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Grid Asset Management Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grid Asset Management Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Grid Asset Management Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grid Asset Management Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

