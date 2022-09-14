Insulating Adhesive Tape Market – Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Insulating Adhesive Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M sqm)
Global top five Insulating Adhesive Tape companies in 2020 (%)
The global Insulating Adhesive Tape market was valued at 1474.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1584.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Insulating Adhesive Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M sqm)
Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tape
PVC Insulating Adhesive Tape
PET Insulating Adhesive Tape
Others
Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M sqm)
Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Electrical and electronics
Communication industry
Auto industry
Aerospace
Others
Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M sqm)
Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Insulating Adhesive Tape revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Insulating Adhesive Tape revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Insulating Adhesive Tape sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M sqm)
Key companies Insulating Adhesive Tape sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Achem (YC Group)
Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)
Nitto
IPG
Scapa
Saint Gobin (CHR)
Four Pillars
H-Old
Plymouth
Teraoka
Wurth
Shushi
Yongle
Yongguan adhesive
Sincere
Denka
Furukawa Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Insulating Adhesive Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Insulating Adhesive Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Insulating Adhesive Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Insulating Adhesive Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insulating Adhesive Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insulating Adhesive Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insulating Adhesive Tape
