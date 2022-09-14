Pumpkin Seed Protein Powder is made from pumpkin seeds. It is a new Vegan, Dairy Free and Gluten Free protein source. Nutrients in pumpkin seeds are known to promote prostate health in men and alleviate discomfort in women during menopause. In addition, the study also points to potential benefits in other areas such as healthy inflammation control, blood sugar control, cardiovascular function and restful sleep.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pumpkin Seed Protein in global, including the following market information:

Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Pumpkin Seed Protein companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pumpkin Seed Protein market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Raw Pumpkin Seed Protein Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pumpkin Seed Protein include Bioriginal, BIO PLANETE, Jarrow Formulas, BI Nutraceuticals, Kundig Group, MAXSUN, The Green Labs, NaturesPlus and Windy City Organics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pumpkin Seed Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Raw Pumpkin Seed Protein

Roasted Pumpkin Seed Protein

Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ready-to-eat Meals

Bakery

Savory Snacks

Others

Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pumpkin Seed Protein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pumpkin Seed Protein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pumpkin Seed Protein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Pumpkin Seed Protein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bioriginal

BIO PLANETE

Jarrow Formulas

BI Nutraceuticals

Kundig Group

MAXSUN

The Green Labs

NaturesPlus

Windy City Organics

Lifefood

Fooding Group Limited

YT (Xi'an)Biochem

Borman Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pumpkin Seed Protein Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pumpkin Seed Protein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pumpkin Seed Protein Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pumpkin Seed Protein Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pumpkin Seed Protein Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pumpkin Seed Protein Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

