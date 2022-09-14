China LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of LNG Liquefaction Equipment in China, including the following market information:

China LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

China LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)

China top five LNG Liquefaction Equipment companies in 2020 (%)

The global LNG Liquefaction Equipment market size is expected to growth from US$ 724.5 million in 2020 to US$ 1004.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

The China LNG Liquefaction Equipment market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

QYResearch has surveyed the LNG Liquefaction Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

China LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

China LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Heat Exchanger

Compressor

LNG Pump

Others

China LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

China LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Small LNG Plants (Below 0.25 MTPA)

Mid-Scale LNG Plants (0.25 to 2.0 MTPA)

Large LNG Plants (Above 2.0 MTPA)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LNG Liquefaction Equipment revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies LNG Liquefaction Equipment revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)

Key companies LNG Liquefaction Equipment sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies LNG Liquefaction Equipment sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Air Products and Chemicals

Linde Group

ConocoPhillips Company

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

General Electric

Kobelco Compressors

Chart Energy and Chemicals

Elliott

MITSUI E&S

MCO

IHI Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)

NEUMAN & ESSER

Cryostar

Nikkiso

Fives Group

Sichuan Air Separation Equipment (Group)

Liaoning CIMC Harbin Cryogenic Gas Liquefaction Equipment

Suzhou Oxygen Plant

Shaanxi Blower (Group)

Chengdu Shenleng Liquefaction Plant

Hangzhou Zhongtai Cryogenic Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 China LNG Liquefaction Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 China LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 China LNG Liquefaction Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 China LNG Liquefaction Equipment Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top LNG Liquefaction Equipment Players in China Market

3.2 Top China LNG Liquefaction Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China LNG Liquefaction Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 China LNG Liquefaction Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 China LNG Liquefaction Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers LNG Liquefaction Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Players in China Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Companies in China

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Companies in China

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China

