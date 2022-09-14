Global and Regional Chiller Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027

The global Chiller market was valued at 961.04 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027, based on Our Researcher newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A chiller is a machine that removes heat from a liquid via a vapor-compression or absorption refrigeration cycle. This liquid can then be circulated through a heat exchanger to cool equipment, or another process stream (such as air or process water). As a necessary by product, refrigeration creates waste heat that must be exhausted to ambience, or for greater efficiency, recovered for heating purposes.Chillers have gained popularity owing to factors such as rise in consumption of frozen foods, high demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions and growth in the industrial sector.

By Market Verdors:

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Trane Inc.

Carrier Corporation

Smartd Chiller Group Inc.

Thermax Ltd.

Hitachi Appliances Inc.

Climaveneta S.P.A.

Polyscience

Dimplex Thermal Solutions.

Thermal Care Inc.

BV Thermal Systems

Temptek Inc.

Advantage Engineering Inc.

Broad Air Conditioning Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Climate Control Co., Ltd.

Robur Group

Yazaki Corporation

Kawasaki Thermal Eng. Co. Ltd.

By Types:

Screw Chiller

Scroll Chiller

Centrifugal Chiller

Absorption Chiller

Reciprocating Chiller

By Applications:

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Plastics

Rubber

Medical & Others

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Chiller Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Chiller Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Chiller Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Chiller Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Chiller Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Chiller Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Chiller (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Chiller Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Chiller Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Chiller (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Chiller Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Chiller Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

