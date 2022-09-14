CNA Financial Corporation – Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series

Summary

CNA Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company that offers commercial property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance products for general liability, management liability, professional liability, directors and officers, workers' compensation, marine, and business interruption. It also offers surety and fidelity bonds, and commercial auto insurance. It offers services such as risk management, warranty, and claims administration. It markets and distributes its products to professionals, SMEs, large businesses, associations, insurance companies, and other groups through a network of brokers, independent agents, and managing general underwriters. The company operates in the Americas and Europe.

Scope

– CNA uses data analytics and modeling techniques to estimate and analyze loss trends, exposures, and other risks associated with its assets and liabilities. This includes proprietary and third-party modeled outputs and analysis that aids decision-making with regards to pricing, underwriting, reserving, capital allocation, and reinsurance.

– In 2018, CNA entered into a three-year agreement with Atos to develop a cloud-based IT operations infrastructure. This involved migrating its legacy applications to the Atos Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud platform, shifting its legacy mainframe to a consumption-based model, and the deployment of a digital workplace.

– In 2018, CNA (along with two other anchor investors) committed $75m to the MTech Capital venture fund. MTech Capital aims to identify and invest in startups that have the potential to bring digital transformation to the insurance industry.

Table of content

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Partnership Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

