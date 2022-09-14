Indoor Agriculture Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Indoor Agriculture is the practice of producing food and medicine in vertically stacked layers, vertically inclined surfaces and/or integrated in other structures (such as in a skyscraper, used warehouse, or shipping container).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Indoor Agriculture in global, including the following market information:

Global Indoor Agriculture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Indoor Agriculture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Indoor Agriculture companies in 2021 (%)

The global Indoor Agriculture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydroponics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Indoor Agriculture include AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms), Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Green Sense Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Mirai and Sky Vegetables, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Indoor Agriculture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Indoor Agriculture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Indoor Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Others

Global Indoor Agriculture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Indoor Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting

Others

Global Indoor Agriculture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Indoor Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Indoor Agriculture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Indoor Agriculture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Indoor Agriculture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Indoor Agriculture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AeroFarms

Gotham Greens

Plenty (Bright Farms)

Lufa Farms

Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

Green Sense Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Mirai

Sky Vegetables

TruLeaf

Urban Crops

Sky Greens

GreenLand

Scatil

Jingpeng

Metropolis Farms

Plantagon

Spread

Sanan Sino Science

Nongzhong Wulian

Vertical Harvest

Infinite Harvest

FarmedHere

Metro Farms

Green Spirit Farms

Indoor Harvest

Sundrop Farms

Alegria Fresh

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Indoor Agriculture Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Indoor Agriculture Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Indoor Agriculture Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Indoor Agriculture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Indoor Agriculture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Indoor Agriculture Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Indoor Agriculture Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Indoor Agriculture Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Indoor Agriculture Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Indoor Agriculture Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Indoor Agriculture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Indoor Agriculture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Indoor Agriculture Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indoor Agriculture Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Indoor Agriculture Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indoor Agriculture Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Indoor Agriculture Market Siz

