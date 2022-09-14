Indoor Agriculture Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Indoor Agriculture is the practice of producing food and medicine in vertically stacked layers, vertically inclined surfaces and/or integrated in other structures (such as in a skyscraper, used warehouse, or shipping container).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Indoor Agriculture in global, including the following market information:
Global Indoor Agriculture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Indoor Agriculture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Indoor Agriculture companies in 2021 (%)
The global Indoor Agriculture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydroponics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Indoor Agriculture include AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms), Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Green Sense Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Mirai and Sky Vegetables, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Indoor Agriculture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Indoor Agriculture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Indoor Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydroponics
Aeroponics
Others
Global Indoor Agriculture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Indoor Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vegetable Cultivation
Fruit Planting
Others
Global Indoor Agriculture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Indoor Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Indoor Agriculture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Indoor Agriculture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Indoor Agriculture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Indoor Agriculture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AeroFarms
Gotham Greens
Plenty (Bright Farms)
Lufa Farms
Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture
Green Sense Farms
Garden Fresh Farms
Mirai
Sky Vegetables
TruLeaf
Urban Crops
Sky Greens
GreenLand
Scatil
Jingpeng
Metropolis Farms
Plantagon
Spread
Sanan Sino Science
Nongzhong Wulian
Vertical Harvest
Infinite Harvest
FarmedHere
Metro Farms
Green Spirit Farms
Indoor Harvest
Sundrop Farms
Alegria Fresh
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Indoor Agriculture Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Indoor Agriculture Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Indoor Agriculture Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Indoor Agriculture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Indoor Agriculture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Indoor Agriculture Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Indoor Agriculture Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Indoor Agriculture Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Indoor Agriculture Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Indoor Agriculture Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Indoor Agriculture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Indoor Agriculture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Indoor Agriculture Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indoor Agriculture Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Indoor Agriculture Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indoor Agriculture Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Indoor Agriculture Market Siz
