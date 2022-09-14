Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Agricultural Disinfectants market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agricultural Disinfectants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
by Form
Powder
Liquid
Granular
Gel Forms
Others
by Product Type
Hypochlorites & Halogens
Oxidizing Agents & Aldehydes
Quaternary Ammonium Compounds & Phenols
Others
Segment by Application
Surface Sanitizing
Aerial Sanitizing
Water Sanitizing
By Company
Entaco NV
Nufarm Limited
Zoetis
Chemours Company
Stepan
Dow Inc
Neogen Corporation
Fink TEC GmbH
Quat-Chem
Thymox Technology
Shijiazhuang Jiuding Animal Pharmaceutical
Nettex Poultry
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Agricultural Disinfectants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Powder
1.2.3 Liquid
1.2.4 Granular
1.2.5 Gel Forms
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Surface Sanitizing
1.3.3 Aerial Sanitizing
1.3.4 Water Sanitizing
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Agricultural Disinfectants Production
2.1 Global Agricultural Disinfectants Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Agricultural Disinfectants Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Agricultural Disinfectants Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Agricultural Disinfectants Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Agricultural Disinfectants Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Agricultural Disinfectants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Agricultural Disinfectants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Agricultural Disinfectants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Agricultural Disinfectants Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Agricultural Disinfectants Sales by Re
