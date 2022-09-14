Organic Vermicompost Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Vermicompost in global, including the following market information:
Global Organic Vermicompost Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Organic Vermicompost Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Organic Vermicompost companies in 2021 (%)
The global Organic Vermicompost market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
>95%Vermicompost Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Organic Vermicompost include Add Value Biotech, S Vermicompost Industry, Jain Irrigation Systems, Nisarg Organic Biotech, Sri Gayathri Biotec, Agrilife, Vedic Orgo LLP, Suman Vermi Compost and Green Rise Agro Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Organic Vermicompost manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organic Vermicompost Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Organic Vermicompost Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
>95%Vermicompost
Global Organic Vermicompost Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Organic Vermicompost Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fertilizer
Biological Control Agent
Global Organic Vermicompost Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Organic Vermicompost Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Organic Vermicompost revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Organic Vermicompost revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Organic Vermicompost sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Organic Vermicompost sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Add Value Biotech
S Vermicompost Industry
Jain Irrigation Systems
Nisarg Organic Biotech
Sri Gayathri Biotec
Agrilife
Vedic Orgo LLP
Suman Vermi Compost
Green Rise Agro Industries
Sovam Crop Science
Efforts Organics
Sikri Farms
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organic Vermicompost Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Organic Vermicompost Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Organic Vermicompost Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Organic Vermicompost Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Organic Vermicompost Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Organic Vermicompost Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organic Vermicompost Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Organic Vermicompost Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Organic Vermicompost Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Organic Vermicompost Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Organic Vermicompost Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Vermicompost Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Vermicompost Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Vermicompost Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Vermicompost Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Vermicompost Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
