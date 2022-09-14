Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Segment by Type

5nm

7nm

28nm

Others

Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

The report on the Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Qualcomm

NVIDIA

Intel

Renesas

Samsung

MediaTek

Huawei

STMicroelectronics

NXP

Texas Instruments

AMD

ARM

ADI

Telechips

SemiDrive Technology

SiEngine Technology

AllwinnerTechnology

Horizo​​n Robotics

AutoChips Inc.

Rockchip

Black Sesame Technologies

UNISOC

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Qualcomm

7.1.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

7.1.2 Qualcomm Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Qualcomm Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Qualcomm Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Products Offered

7.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

7.2 NVIDIA

7.2.1 NVIDIA Corporation Information

7.2.2 NVIDIA Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 NVIDIA Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 NVIDIA Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Products Offered

7.2.5 NVIDIA Recent Development

7.3 Intel

7.3.1 Intel Corporation Information

7.3.2 Intel Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Intel Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Intel Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Products Offered

7.3.5 Intel Recent Development

7.4 Renesas

7.4.1 Renesas Corporation Information

7.4.2 Renesas Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Renesas Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Renesas Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Products Offered

7.4.5 Renesas Recent Development

7.5 Samsung

7.5.1 Samsung Corporation Information

7.5.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Samsung Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Samsung Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Products Offered

7.5.5 Samsung Recent Development

7.6 MediaTek

7.6.1 MediaTek Corporation Information

7.6.2 MediaTek Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 MediaTek Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 MediaTek Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Products Offered

7.6.5 MediaTek Recent Development

7.7 Huawei

7.7.1 Huawei Corporation Information

7.7.2 Huawei Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Huawei Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Huawei Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Products Offered

7.7.5 Huawei Recent Development

7.8 STMicroelectronics

7.8.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

7.8.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 STMicroelectronics Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 STMicroelectronics Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Products Offered

7.8.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

7.9 NXP

7.9.1 NXP Corporation Information

7.9.2 NXP Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 NXP Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 NXP Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Products Offered

7.9.5 NXP Recent Development

7.10 Texas Instruments

7.10.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

7.10.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Texas Instruments Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Texas Instruments Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Products Offered

7.10.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

7.11 AMD

7.11.1 AMD Corporation Information

7.11.2 AMD Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 AMD Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 AMD Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Products Offered

7.11.5 AMD Recent Development

7.12 ARM

7.12.1 ARM Corporation Information

7.12.2 ARM Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ARM Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ARM Products Offered

7.12.5 ARM Recent Development

7.13 ADI

7.13.1 ADI Corporation Information

7.13.2 ADI Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 ADI Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 ADI Products Offered

7.13.5 ADI Recent Development

7.14 Telechips

7.14.1 Telechips Corporation Information

7.14.2 Telechips Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Telechips Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Telechips Products Offered

7.14.5 Telechips Recent Development

7.15 SemiDrive Technology

7.15.1 SemiDrive Technology Corporation Information

7.15.2 SemiDrive Technology Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 SemiDrive Technology Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 SemiDrive Technology Products Offered

7.15.5 SemiDrive Technology Recent Development

7.16 SiEngine Technology

7.16.1 SiEngine Technology Corporation Information

7.16.2 SiEngine Technology Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 SiEngine Technology Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 SiEngine Technology Products Offered

7.16.5 SiEngine Technology Recent Development

7.17 AllwinnerTechnology

7.17.1 AllwinnerTechnology Corporation Information

7.17.2 AllwinnerTechnology Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 AllwinnerTechnology Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 AllwinnerTechnology Products Offered

7.17.5 AllwinnerTechnology Recent Development

7.18 Horizo​​n Robotics

7.18.1 Horizo​​n Robotics Corporation Information

7.18.2 Horizo​​n Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Horizo​​n Robotics Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Horizo​​n Robotics Products Offered

7.18.5 Horizo​​n Robotics Recent Development

7.19 AutoChips Inc.

7.19.1 AutoChips Inc. Corporation Information

7.19.2 AutoChips Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 AutoChips Inc. Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 AutoChips Inc. Products Offered

7.19.5 AutoChips Inc. Recent Development

7.20 Rockchip

7.20.1 Rockchip Corporation Information

7.20.2 Rockchip Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Rockchip Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Rockchip Products Offered

7.20.5 Rockchip Recent Development

7.21 Black Sesame Technologies

7.21.1 Black Sesame Technologies Corporation Information

7.21.2 Black Sesame Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Black Sesame Technologies Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Black Sesame Technologies Products Offered

7.21.5 Black Sesame Technologies Recent Development

7.22 UNISOC

7.22.1 UNISOC Corporation Information

7.22.2 UNISOC Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 UNISOC Automobile Intelligent Cockpit SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 UNISOC Products Offered

7.22.5 UNISOC Recent Development

