Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Foliar
Fertigation
Segment by Application
Field Crops
Horticultural Crops
Ornamentals
Others
By Company
Acron Group
Arab Potash Company
Compo Expert GmbH
Coromandel International Limited
Eurochem Group
Haifa Chemicals Ltd.
Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co. Ltd.
Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited
Israel Chemicals Limited
K+S Aktiegesellschaft
OMEX
PhosAgro Group
PT Petrokimia Gresik
Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical
SQM S.A.
The Mosaic Company
Uralchem Group
Yara International ASA
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Foliar
1.2.3 Fertigation
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Field Crops
1.3.3 Horticultural Crops
1.3.4 Ornamentals
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Production
2.1 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Sales by Region
