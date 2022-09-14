Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Foliar

Fertigation

Segment by Application

Field Crops

Horticultural Crops

Ornamentals

Others

By Company

Acron Group

Arab Potash Company

Compo Expert GmbH

Coromandel International Limited

Eurochem Group

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co. Ltd.

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited

Israel Chemicals Limited

K+S Aktiegesellschaft

OMEX

PhosAgro Group

PT Petrokimia Gresik

Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical

SQM S.A.

The Mosaic Company

Uralchem Group

Yara International ASA

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Foliar

1.2.3 Fertigation

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Field Crops

1.3.3 Horticultural Crops

1.3.4 Ornamentals

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Production

2.1 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Sales by Region



