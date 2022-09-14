Global Refrigerant R134A Sales Market Report 2021
A polyamide is a macromolecule with repeating units linked by amide bonds. Polyamides occur both naturally and artificially. Examples of naturally occurring polyamides are proteins, such as wool and silk. Artificially made polyamides can be made through step-growth polymerization or solid-phase synthesis yielding materials such as nylons, aramids, and sodium poly(aspartate). Synthetic polyamides are commonly used in textiles, automotive applications, carpets and sportswear due to their high durability and strength. The transportation manufacturing industry is the major consumer, accounting for 35% of polyamide (PA) consumption.
In 2019, the market size of Polyamide (PA or Nylon) is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polyamide (PA or Nylon).
This report studies the global market size of Polyamide (PA or Nylon), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Polyamide (PA or Nylon) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Evonik
Arkema
EMS-Grivory
UBE Industries
…
Market Segment by Product Type
Nylon-6,6
Nylon-6
Kevlar
Others
Market Segment by Application
Automotive Applications
Industrial Applications
Consumer Goods
Electronics
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Polyamide (PA or Nylon) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Polyamide (PA or Nylon) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polyamide (PA or Nylon) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of content
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Nylon-6,6
1.3.3 Nylon-6
1.3.4 Kevlar
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Automotive Applications
1.4.3 Industrial Applications
1.4.4 Consumer Goods
1.4.5 Electronics
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis
2.1.1 Global Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Production Value 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.2.1 Global Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market Size CAGR of Key Regions
2.2.2 Global Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market Share of Key Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Capacity by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Global Polyamide (PA or Nylon
