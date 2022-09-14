Global R22 Refrigerant Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

R22 Refrigerant is a chemical that keeps the air coming from your air conditioning system cool, so its unquestionably incredibly important. Most air conditioning units older than 10 years utilize an AC refrigerant called R22 thats commonly identified as Freon*, and is noted by the EPA as HCFC-22. This refrigerant was introduced in the 1950s and became the leading AC refrigerant in the residential heating and cooling industry.

Fast forward a few decades and the world realized that R22 Refrigerant was aiding in the depletion of the Earths ozone layer. Not a great thing. So, the U.S. EPA, in cooperation with other agencies and groups around the world, initiated a phase out of many ozone-depleting agents as part of an international agreement known as the Montreal Protocol. The regulation lists many HCFCs and CFCs (different types of refrigerants that deplete the ozone layer), but R22 is considered one of the worst offenders.

In 2003, the phase out of R22 production and imports began. By early 2010 the production and import of R22 became prohibited. However, servicing current, existing equipment is still acceptable if there is an available supply of R22. To confirm the publics compliance with the new law, all sales of R22 must be purchased by a certified technician. The production and import of R22 will be continually reduced by law until 2020, when all production and import will be eliminated. Only recycled R22 Refrigerant will be available to service existing air conditioners after 2020

The global R22 Refrigerant market has been broadly segmented based on type, application, and region. According to the research study, the above 99.9% Purity segment held a significant share of the of the R22 Refrigerant market. In 2019, above 99.9% Purity accounted for a major share of nearly 78 % the global R22 Refrigerant market.

R22 Refrigerant have wide range of applications: Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Others. Based on application, In R22 Refrigerant market, the Air Conditioning holds an important share in terms of Application, with above 50% of the market share by sales volume in 2019

Asia-Pacific held a key market sales share of the R22 Refrigerant market in 2019 which account for about 74%.

Due to the “Montreal Protocol”, developed countries have stopped the production of R22. China is the main producer of HCFCs in the world, and China has implemented a quota system for use and production. The internal use and export of non-polymer HCFCs are strictly restricted. Take R22, which has the largest output, as an example. From the perspective of total quotas, China strictly implements the Montreal Protocol, reducing it by nearly 11% in 2015 (compared to the baseline, the same below), by nearly 13% in 2019, and will continue to reduce in 2020.

However, R-22 isn't going away overnight. Different regions and countries are following different time phase-out frames; recycled R-22 will be available on the market for many years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global R22 Refrigerant Market

In 2020, the global R22 Refrigerant market size was US$ 239.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 83 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of -14.0% during 2021-2027.

Global R22 Refrigerant Scope and Market Size

R22 Refrigerant market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global R22 Refrigerant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment Purity, the R22 Refrigerant market is segmented into

Above 99.9%

Below 99.9%

Segment by Application, the R22 Refrigerant market is segmented into

Air Conditioning

Refrigeration

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and R22 Refrigerant Market Share Analysis

R22 Refrigerant market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, R22 Refrigerant product introduction, recent developments, R22 Refrigerant sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Juhua Group

Shandong Dongyue Chemical Co Ltd

Arkema

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical

Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical

Changshu 3F Zhonghao

Yonghe Company

Chemours

Linhai Limin Chemicals

AG Chem

