'Macedonia Insurance Industry – Governance, Risk and Compliance' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Macedonia.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident, and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation, and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

– The Macedonian insurance industry is regulated by the Insurance Supervision Agency.

– 100% foreign direct investment is permitted in the Macedonian insurance industry.

– Composite insurance is not permitted in Macedonia; however a life insurer can operate health and accident insurance.

– Non-admitted insurance is prohibited by law. However, reinsurers and risk not covered by domestic insurers are exceptions.

– Motor third-party liability and workmen's compensation insurance are compulsory.

The report provides insights into the governance, risk, and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in Macedonia, including –

– An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Macedonia.

– The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country's insurance regulatory framework.

– Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

– Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

– Key parameters including licensing requirements permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

– Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

– The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in Macedonia.

– The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

– The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country's insurance regulatory framework.

– The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country.

– The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

MACEDONIA

Legislation Overview

Supervision and Control

Legislation

Compulsory Insurance

Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

Company Registration and Operation

License

Foreign Direct Investment / Ownership

Minimum Capital Requirements

Solvency Margins

Reserve Requirements

Statutory Return Requirements

Fee Structure

Taxation

Tax on Insurance Premium

Corporate Income Tax

Corporate Capital Gains Tax

Value Added Tax

Legal System

Policy Practice

