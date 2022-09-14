Manual Shut-Off Valve Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Manual Shut-Off Valve in global, including the following market information:
Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Manual Shut-Off Valve companies in 2020 (%)
The global Manual Shut-Off Valve market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We Surveyed the Manual Shut-Off Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Cast Iron
Stainless Steel
Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Pulp and Paper
Wastewater Treatment
Oil and Gas
Mining
Power
Other
Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Manual Shut-Off Valve revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Manual Shut-Off Valve revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Manual Shut-Off Valve sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Manual Shut-Off Valve sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DeZURIK (USA)
Orbinox (Spain)
SISTAG (Wey)(Switzerland)
VAT Vakuumventile (Switzerland)
Vortex
Talleres Mecanicos Herbe
Highlight Technology
Jaudt Dosiertechnik Maschinenfabrik
Kempster Engineering
Lined Valve
Pentair Valves & Controls (Switzerland)
Red Valve (USA)
GEFA Processtechnik (Germany)
Ebro Armaturen
Nor-Cal Products
Asteknik Valve-Elmak Mac
Valtorc (USA)
Wamgroup
Weir Minerals (UK)
Zhejiang Linuo Flow Control Technology (China)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Manual Shut-Off Valve Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Manual Shut-Off Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Manual Shut-Off Valve Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manual Shut-Off Valve Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Manual Shut-Off Valve Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manual Shut-Off Valve Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
Manual Shut-Off Valve Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
