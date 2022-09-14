Portable AC Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable AC in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable AC Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Portable AC Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-portable-ac-2021-2027-186

Global top five Portable AC companies in 2020 (%)

The global Portable AC market was valued at 678.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 934.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

We Surveyed the Portable AC manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable AC Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable AC Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

6,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Others

Global Portable AC Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable AC Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Equipment & Server Rooms

Factories & Warehouses

Medical & Hospitals

Others

Global Portable AC Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable AC Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable AC revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable AC revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Portable AC sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable AC sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DeLonghi

Airart

Electrolux

OlimpiaSplendid

Midea

LG

Haier

Suntec

Carrier

Whirlpool

NewAir

Whynter

Gree

Panasonic

Aux

Chigo

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/manufacturing-and-construction/global-portable-ac-2021-2027-186

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable AC Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable AC Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable AC Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable AC Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Portable AC Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Portable AC Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable AC Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable AC Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable AC Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable AC Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable AC Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable AC Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable AC Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable AC Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable AC Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable AC Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Portable AC Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 6,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

4.1.3 8,000 BTU Portabl

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/manufacturing-and-construction/global-portable-ac-2021-2027-186

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Portable Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Portable Medical Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Portable Ambulatory Ventilators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Portable Veterinary X Ray System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

