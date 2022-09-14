Portable AC Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable AC in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable AC Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Portable AC Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Portable AC companies in 2020 (%)
The global Portable AC market was valued at 678.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 934.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
We Surveyed the Portable AC manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable AC Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable AC Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
6,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Others
Global Portable AC Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable AC Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Equipment & Server Rooms
Factories & Warehouses
Medical & Hospitals
Others
Global Portable AC Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable AC Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable AC revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable AC revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Portable AC sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Portable AC sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DeLonghi
Airart
Electrolux
OlimpiaSplendid
Midea
LG
Haier
Suntec
Carrier
Whirlpool
NewAir
Whynter
Gree
Panasonic
Aux
Chigo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable AC Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable AC Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable AC Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable AC Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Portable AC Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Portable AC Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable AC Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable AC Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable AC Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable AC Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable AC Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable AC Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable AC Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable AC Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable AC Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable AC Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Portable AC Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 6,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
4.1.3 8,000 BTU Portabl
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Portable Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Portable Medical Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Portable Ambulatory Ventilators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Portable Veterinary X Ray System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028