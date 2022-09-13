2022-2027 Global and Regional Vinylphosphonic Acid Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Vinylphosphonic Acid market was valued at 11.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Vinylphosphonic acid is an organophosphorus compound with the formula C2H3PO3H2. It is a colorless liquid. Vinylphosphonic acid is a key monomer for the synthesis of vinyl phosphate polymer, co-polymer, etc.Applications of vinylphosphonic acid include Printing, Coating, Water Treatment & Oil Well, Fuel Cells, Health Care and so on. Among those applications, Coating accounts for the largest market share, which was about 35.78% in 2017. The vinylphosphonic acid industry is highly concentrated as there are major three manufacturers presently. Euticals is the largest producer with sales volume of 160 MT in 2017. Global sales of vinylphosphonic acid increased from 133 MT in 2013 to 179 MT in 2017. Europe is the largest production base presently. As for consumption, Europe is also the largest consumer with about 51.33% share in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Vinylphosphonic Acid Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Vinylphosphonic Acid (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vinylphosphonic Acid (Volume and Value) by Application

