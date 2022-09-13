2022-2027 Global and Regional 1,2-Pentanediol Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
The global 1,2-Pentanediol market was valued at 37.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
1,2-Pentanediol is an important organic intermediate, mainly used as a synthetic agent for the synthesis of propiconazole, but also the production of polyester fiber, surfactants, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and other important raw materials.The industry`s leading producers are BASF, Evonik and Lanxess, with revenues of 21.14%, 15.62% and 6.48% respectively in 2019.
