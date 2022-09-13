2022-2027 Global and Regional Larvicides Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Larvicides market was valued at 682.03 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.77% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A larvicide (alternatively larvacide) is an insecticide that is specifically targeted against the larval life stage of an insect. Their most common use is against mosquitoes. Larvicides may be contact poisons, stomach poisons, growth regulators, or (increasingly) biological control agents.North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, followed by Europe. North America is estimated to be the world`s largest market for pest control products, with the presence of many multinational and national companies in the region. Regions such as Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa and the Middle East are also witnessing an increase in demand for larvicides due to an increase in incidences of diseases, the prevalence of stringent hygiene & food safety legislation, IPM practices, and the growing middle-class population.

By Market Verdors:

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Larvicides Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Larvicides Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Larvicides Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Larvicides Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Larvicides Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Larvicides Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Larvicides (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Larvicides Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Larvicides Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Larvicides (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Larvicides Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Larvicides Revenue and Market S

