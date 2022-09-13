Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Ethylene(mol%)?29

29?Ethylene(mol%)?35

35?Ethylene(mol%)?38

38?Ethylene(mol%)?44

Ethylene(mol%)?44

Segment by Application

Food Packaging Material

Household Wrapping Material

Automotive Gas Tanks

Pipes for Floor Heating Systems

Wall Coverings

Other

By Company

Kuraray

Nippon Gohsei

Chang Chun Petrochemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Ethylene(mol%)?29

1.2.3 29?Ethylene(mol%)?35

1.2.4 35?Ethylene(mol%)?38

1.2.5 38?Ethylene(mol%)?44

1.2.6 Ethylene(mol%)?44

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food Packaging Material

1.3.3 Household Wrapping Material

1.3.4 Automotive Gas Tanks

1.3.5 Pipes for Floor Heating Systems

1.3.6 Wall Coverings

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Production

2.1 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

