Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Ethylene(mol%)?29
29?Ethylene(mol%)?35
35?Ethylene(mol%)?38
38?Ethylene(mol%)?44
Ethylene(mol%)?44
Segment by Application
Food Packaging Material
Household Wrapping Material
Automotive Gas Tanks
Pipes for Floor Heating Systems
Wall Coverings
Other
By Company
Kuraray
Nippon Gohsei
Chang Chun Petrochemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ethylene(mol%)?29
1.2.3 29?Ethylene(mol%)?35
1.2.4 35?Ethylene(mol%)?38
1.2.5 38?Ethylene(mol%)?44
1.2.6 Ethylene(mol%)?44
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Packaging Material
1.3.3 Household Wrapping Material
1.3.4 Automotive Gas Tanks
1.3.5 Pipes for Floor Heating Systems
1.3.6 Wall Coverings
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Production
2.1 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
