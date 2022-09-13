ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of ANSI Centrifugal Pumps in global, including the following market information:
Global ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five ANSI Centrifugal Pumps companies in 2020 (%)
The global ANSI Centrifugal Pumps market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We Surveyed the ANSI Centrifugal Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Horizontal ANSI Centrifugal Pump
Vertical ANSI Centrifugal Pump
Global ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Oil and Gas
Chemical
General Manufacturing
Others
Global ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies ANSI Centrifugal Pumps revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies ANSI Centrifugal Pumps revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies ANSI Centrifugal Pumps sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies ANSI Centrifugal Pumps sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KSB
Flowserve
Ruhrpumpen Group
Pentair
Xylem
Sulzer
Grundfos
WILO
Torishima
Sundyne
CECO Environmental
Ebara Corporation
Richter
Kaiquan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ANSI Centrifugal Pumps Companies
4 Sights by Product
