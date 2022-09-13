Global Textile Auxiliaries Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Textile Auxiliaries market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Textile Auxiliaries market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Pre-Treatment Agents
Dye-Stuffs
Finishing Agents
Softening Agents
Anti-Foaming Agents
Odour Absorbers
Corrosion Inhibitors
Others
Segment by Application
Apparel
Home Furnishing
Digital Printing
Automotive Textiles
Others
By Company
Kemin Industries
Evonik
AkzoNobel
Huntsman Corporation
Tata Chemicals Limited
DyStar Group
Dow Chemical Company
Archroma
Zschimmer and Schwarz GmbH & Co KG
Rudolph GmbH
Chemdyes Sdn Bhd
Oleon
Buckman
Kemira
Croda Industrial Chemicals
CHT Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Textile Auxiliaries Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Textile Auxiliaries Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pre-Treatment Agents
1.2.3 Dye-Stuffs
1.2.4 Finishing Agents
1.2.5 Softening Agents
1.2.6 Anti-Foaming Agents
1.2.7 Odour Absorbers
1.2.8 Corrosion Inhibitors
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Textile Auxiliaries Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Apparel
1.3.3 Home Furnishing
1.3.4 Digital Printing
1.3.5 Automotive Textiles
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Textile Auxiliaries Production
2.1 Global Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Textile Auxiliaries Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Textile Auxiliaries Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Textile Auxiliaries Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Textile Auxiliaries Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Textile Auxiliaries Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Textile Auxiliaries Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Textile Auxiliaries Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Textile Auxiliaries Revenu
