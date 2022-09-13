Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Industrial Grade
Cosmetic Grade
Segment by Application
Cosmetic
Lubricant Additives
Others
By Company
Croda International Plc
Emery Oleochemicals
Wilmar International
KLK OLEO
IOI Group
Ecogreen Oleochemicals
VVF LLC
Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd
Acme Hardesty
Oleon
Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH
PT SUMI ASIH OLEOCHEMICAL Industry
Kao Chemicals Europe
Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia
Lipo Chemicals
Khurana Oleo Chemicals
Mosselman
FPG Oleochemicals Sdn. Bhd.
Materia Oleochemicals
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Industrial Grade
1.2.3 Cosmetic Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cosmetic
1.3.3 Lubricant Additives
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Production
2.1 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Isopro
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/