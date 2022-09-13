Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Leisure Boat Marine Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Anti-Fouling

Anti-Corrosion

Foul Release

Segment by Application

Vessels

Tankers

Yachts

Others

By Company

AkzoNobel NV

Hempel A/S

kansai Paint Co. Ltd

Nippon Paint

KCC Corporation

PPG Industries Inc.

DuPont

Jotun A/S

BASF

RPM International Inc.

Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.

Baril Coatings

MCU Coatings International

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Anti-Fouling

1.2.3 Anti-Corrosion

1.2.4 Foul Release

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Vessels

1.3.3 Tankers

1.3.4 Yachts

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Production

2.1 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Sales by Region

