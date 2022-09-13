Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Non-Woven Prepreg market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Woven Prepreg market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Glass Prepreg
Carbon Prepreg
Others
Segment by Application
Aerospace & Defense
Wind Energy
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Marine
Others
By Company
Owens Corning
Seartex
PPG Fiberglass
Jushi
CPIC
Taishan Fiberglass
Hexcel Corporation
Toray Industries
Gurit Holding AG
SGL Carbon
Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-Woven Prepreg Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glass Prepreg
1.2.3 Carbon Prepreg
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.3 Wind Energy
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.6 Marine
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Production
2.1 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Sales by Region (2017-2022)
