Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Non-Woven Prepreg market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Woven Prepreg market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Glass Prepreg

Carbon Prepreg

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Marine

Others

By Company

Owens Corning

Seartex

PPG Fiberglass

Jushi

CPIC

Taishan Fiberglass

Hexcel Corporation

Toray Industries

Gurit Holding AG

SGL Carbon

Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Woven Prepreg Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Glass Prepreg

1.2.3 Carbon Prepreg

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Wind Energy

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.6 Marine

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Production

2.1 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Non-Woven Prepreg Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4

