Global Bio-polyamide Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Bio-polyamide market is segmented by Materials and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-polyamide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Materials and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Materials
Fiber
Engineering Plastics
Segment by Application
Automotive
Film & Coating
Industrial/Machinery
Electrical & Electronics
Consumer Goods Appliances
Wires & Cables
Others
By Company
Arkema Group
Evonik Industries
Dow
DuPont
BASF
Solvay
Royal DSM
Radici Group
Toray Industries
Formosa Group
Honeywell International
Ascend Performance Materials
Invista
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-polyamide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Materials
1.2.1 Global Bio-polyamide Market Size by Materials, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fiber
1.2.3 Engineering Plastics
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-polyamide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Film & Coating
1.3.4 Industrial/Machinery
1.3.5 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.6 Consumer Goods Appliances
1.3.7 Wires & Cables
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bio-polyamide Production
2.1 Global Bio-polyamide Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bio-polyamide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bio-polyamide Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-polyamide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bio-polyamide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bio-polyamide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bio-polyamide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bio-polyamide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bio-polyamide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Bio-polyamide Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Bio-polyamide Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Bio-pol
