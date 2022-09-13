Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Carbon Thermoplastic Composites market is segmented by Materials and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carbon Thermoplastic Composites market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Materials and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Materials
PAN
Pitch
Segment by Application
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Wind Turbines
Sports Equipment
Construction
Marine
Others
By Company
DowAksa
Cytec Solvay Group
Toray Industries, Inc.
SGL Group
Hexcel Corporation
Teijin Limited
Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.
Hyosung Corporation
Gurit Holding AG
Plasan Carbon Composites
Kringlan Composites AG
Formosa Plastics Corporation
TenCate NV
Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.
Zoltek Companies, Inc.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Materials
1.2.1 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Market Size by Materials, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PAN
1.2.3 Pitch
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.4 Wind Turbines
1.3.5 Sports Equipment
1.3.6 Construction
1.3.7 Marine
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Production
2.1 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composites
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/