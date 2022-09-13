Global N-Acryloylmorpholine (ACMO) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
N-Acryloylmorpholine (ACMO) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global N-Acryloylmorpholine (ACMO) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Purity More Than 98%
Purity More Than 99%
Others
Segment by Application
Adhesive
UV Curable Resin
Industrial Coatings
UV Ink
Medicine
Others
By Company
KJ Chemicals
Jarchem Industries
Shandong Allplace Enviromental Protection Technology
Volant-Chem
Qingdao RENAS Polymer Material
Henan Daken Chemical
Yancheng Green Chemicals
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 N-Acryloylmorpholine (ACMO) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global N-Acryloylmorpholine (ACMO) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Purity More Than 98%
1.2.3 Purity More Than 99%
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global N-Acryloylmorpholine (ACMO) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Adhesive
1.3.3 UV Curable Resin
1.3.4 Industrial Coatings
1.3.5 UV Ink
1.3.6 Medicine
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global N-Acryloylmorpholine (ACMO) Production
2.1 Global N-Acryloylmorpholine (ACMO) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global N-Acryloylmorpholine (ACMO) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global N-Acryloylmorpholine (ACMO) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global N-Acryloylmorpholine (ACMO) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global N-Acryloylmorpholine (ACMO) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global N-Acryloylmorpholine (ACMO) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global N-Acryloylmorpholine (ACMO) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global N-Acryloylmorpholine (ACMO) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global N-Acryloylmorpholine (ACMO) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
