Global N-Acryloylmorpholine (ACMO) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

N-Acryloylmorpholine (ACMO) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global N-Acryloylmorpholine (ACMO) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Purity More Than 98%

Purity More Than 99%

Others

Segment by Application

Adhesive

UV Curable Resin

Industrial Coatings

UV Ink

Medicine

Others

By Company

KJ Chemicals

Jarchem Industries

Shandong Allplace Enviromental Protection Technology

Volant-Chem

Qingdao RENAS Polymer Material

Henan Daken Chemical

Yancheng Green Chemicals

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

