Global GRP Pipe Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
GRP Pipe market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GRP Pipe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Industrial GRP Pipe
Decorative GRP Pipe
Segment by Application
Chemical Industry
Fuel Handling
Marine Offshore
Construction
Oil and Gas
Others
By Company
Amaintit
Future Pipe Industries
HengRun Group
China National Building Material Company
National Oilwell Varco
Ershing
Sarplast
HOBAS
ZCL Composites Inc.
Fibrex
Enduro
Flowtite
Beetle Plastics
ECC Corrosion
Augusta Fiberglass
Hanwei Energy Services Corp.
FRP SYSTEMS
Composites USA
Plasticon Composites
Industrial Plastic Systems
AL-FLA Plastics
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 GRP Pipe Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global GRP Pipe Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Industrial GRP Pipe
1.2.3 Decorative GRP Pipe
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global GRP Pipe Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical Industry
1.3.3 Fuel Handling
1.3.4 Marine Offshore
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Oil and Gas
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global GRP Pipe Production
2.1 Global GRP Pipe Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global GRP Pipe Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global GRP Pipe Production by Region
2.3.1 Global GRP Pipe Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global GRP Pipe Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global GRP Pipe Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global GRP Pipe Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global GRP Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global GRP Pipe Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global GRP Pipe Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global GRP Pipe Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales GRP Pipe by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global GRP Pipe Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global GRP Pipe Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/