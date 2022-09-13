Global Concrete Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Concrete Adhesives market is segmented by Materials and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Concrete Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Materials and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Materials
Acrylic
Polyurethane
Polyvinyl Acetate
Epoxy
Others
Segment by Application
Drywall
Subfloor
Roofing
Resilient Flooring
Other
By Company
Sika
Chembond Chemicals
RPM International
BASF
H.B. Fuller
Henkel
The Dow Chemcial
Fosroc
KPM Industries
Polyguard Products
Bostik
ENECON
Sakrete
ITW
Huntsman
Dymax
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Concrete Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Materials
1.2.1 Global Concrete Adhesives Market Size by Materials, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylic
1.2.3 Polyurethane
1.2.4 Polyvinyl Acetate
1.2.5 Epoxy
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Concrete Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Drywall
1.3.3 Subfloor
1.3.4 Roofing
1.3.5 Resilient Flooring
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Concrete Adhesives Production
2.1 Global Concrete Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Concrete Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Concrete Adhesives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Concrete Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Concrete Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Concrete Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Concrete Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Concrete Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Concrete Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Concrete Adhesives Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Concrete Adhesives Sales by Region (2
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/