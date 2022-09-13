Global and United States Home Automation & Control Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Home Automation & Control market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Home Automation & Control market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Home Automation & Control market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Home Automation System
Mainstream Home Automation System
Managed Home Automation System
Segment by Application
Lighting
HVAC
Entertainment
Safety and Security
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Schneider Electric
Vantage Controls
Crestron Electronics
iControl Networks
HoneywelL
AMX
Johnson Controls
ADT
Siemens
2GIG Technologies
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Home Automation & Control Revenue in Home Automation & Control Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Home Automation & Control Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Home Automation & Control Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Home Automation & Control Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Home Automation & Control Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Home Automation & Control in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Home Automation & Control Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Home Automation & Control Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Home Automation & Control Industry Trends
1.4.2 Home Automation & Control Market Drivers
1.4.3 Home Automation & Control Market Challenges
1.4.4 Home Automation & Control Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Home Automation & Control by Type
2.1 Home Automation & Control Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Home Automation System
2.1.2 Mainstream Home Automation System
2.1.3 Managed Home Automation System
2.2 Global Home Automation & Control Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Home Automation & Control Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Home Automation & Control Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 202
