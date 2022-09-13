Programmable Automation Controllers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Programmable Automation Controllers in global, including the following market information:
Global Programmable Automation Controllers Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Programmable Automation Controllers Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)
Global top five Programmable Automation Controllers companies in 2020 (%)
The global Programmable Automation Controllers market was valued at 2352.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3546.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.
We Surveyed the Programmable Automation Controllers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Programmable Automation Controllers Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Programmable Automation Controllers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Small Scale
Medium Scale
Large Scale
Global Programmable Automation Controllers Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Programmable Automation Controllers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Machine Tool
Spinning
Packaging
Automotive
Electronic and Semiconductor
Municipal
Metallurgical
Chemical
Oil and Gas
Others
Global Programmable Automation Controllers Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Programmable Automation Controllers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Programmable Automation Controllers revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Programmable Automation Controllers revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Programmable Automation Controllers sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Programmable Automation Controllers sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens
Mitsubishi Electric
Omron
Rockwall Automation
Schneider
Emerson
Beckhoff
ABB
Panasonic
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS(NI)
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)
Ascon Tecnologic
HITACHI
CONTEC
Delta Electronics
Advantech
ICP DAS
Artila Electronics
Googol Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Programmable Automation Controllers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Programmable Automation Controllers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Programmable Automation Controllers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Programmable Automation Controllers Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Programmable Automation Controllers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Programmable Automation Controllers Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Programmable Automation Controllers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Programmable Automation Controllers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Programmable Automation Controllers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Programmable Automation Controllers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Programmable Automation Controllers Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Programmable Automation Controllers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Programmable Automation Controllers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Programmable Automation Controllers Players in Globa
