Lithium Battery Additives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Lithium Battery Additives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lithium Battery Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Conductive Additive

Film Forming Additives

Flame Retardant Additives

Others

Segment by Application

EVs

Portable Devices

Industrial

Others

By Company

Cabot Corporation (US)

3M (US)

IMERYS (France)

Orion Engineered Carbons (Luxembourg)

Hammond Group (US)

SGL Carbon (Germany)

Borregaard (Norway)

HOPAX (Taiwan)

PENOX (Germany)

ALTANA (Germany)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lithium Battery Additives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Lithium Battery Additives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Conductive Additive

1.2.3 Film Forming Additives

1.2.4 Flame Retardant Additives

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Lithium Battery Additives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 EVs

1.3.3 Portable Devices

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Lithium Battery Additives Production

2.1 Global Lithium Battery Additives Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Lithium Battery Additives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Lithium Battery Additives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Lithium Battery Additives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Lithium Battery Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Lithium Battery Additives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Lithium Battery Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Lithium Battery Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Lithium Battery Additives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Lithium Battery Additives Sale

