Lithium Battery Additives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Lithium Battery Additives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lithium Battery Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Conductive Additive
Film Forming Additives
Flame Retardant Additives
Others
Segment by Application
EVs
Portable Devices
Industrial
Others
By Company
Cabot Corporation (US)
3M (US)
IMERYS (France)
Orion Engineered Carbons (Luxembourg)
Hammond Group (US)
SGL Carbon (Germany)
Borregaard (Norway)
HOPAX (Taiwan)
PENOX (Germany)
ALTANA (Germany)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lithium Battery Additives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Lithium Battery Additives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Conductive Additive
1.2.3 Film Forming Additives
1.2.4 Flame Retardant Additives
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Lithium Battery Additives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 EVs
1.3.3 Portable Devices
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Lithium Battery Additives Production
2.1 Global Lithium Battery Additives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Lithium Battery Additives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Lithium Battery Additives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Lithium Battery Additives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Lithium Battery Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Lithium Battery Additives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Lithium Battery Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Lithium Battery Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Lithium Battery Additives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Lithium Battery Additives Sale
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/