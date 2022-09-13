Polyimide Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Polyimide Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyimide Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Segment by Application

Electronic Parts

Tubing

Electrical Insulation

Fiber Optic Cables

Mechanical Parts

Others

By Company

Ube Industries Ltd

I.S.T Corporation

Toray Industries

SOLVER POLYIMIDE

Mitsui Chemicals

SKCKOLONPI

ELANTAS Beck India

Kaneka Corporation

Saint-Gobain

DuPont

TAIMIDE

FLEXcon Company

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyimide Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyimide Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Thermoset

1.2.3 Thermoplastic

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyimide Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Electronic Parts

1.3.3 Tubing

1.3.4 Electrical Insulation

1.3.5 Fiber Optic Cables

1.3.6 Mechanical Parts

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polyimide Coatings Production

2.1 Global Polyimide Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Polyimide Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Polyimide Coatings Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyimide Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Polyimide Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India

3 Global Polyimide Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polyimide Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Polyimide Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Polyimide Coatings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Polyimide Coatings Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Polyimide Coatings Sales by Re

