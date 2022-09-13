Global and Regional Rotary Evaporator Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027

The global Rotary Evaporator market was valued at 20.56 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.76% from 2020 to 2027, based on Our Researcher newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A rotary evaporator is a specially designed instrument for the evaporation of solvent (single-stage or straight distillation) under vacuum. The evaporator consists of a heating bath with a rotating flask, in which the liquid is distributed as a thin film over the hot wall surfaces and can evaporate easily. The evaporation rate is regulated by the heating bath temperature, the size of flask, the pressure of distillation and the speed of rotation.The Rotary Evaporator consumption volume was 94587 Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 99722 Units in 2017 and 125084 Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.64% from 2017 to 2022. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (28.85%) in 2016, followed by the Europe and North America. At present, the manufactures of Rotary Evaporator are concentrated in North America, Europe, China and Japan. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 32.66% production in 2016. The following areas are China and North America. The global leading players in this market are BUCHI, IKA, Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd, Heidolph Instruments and KNF NEUBERGER, etc. The Rotary Evaporator are mainly used by Food & Pharmaceutical, Petroleum & Chemical. The dominant type of Rotary Evaporator is Small Rotary Evaporator, which maximum flask volume is below 5L.

By Market Verdors:

BUCHI

IKA

Yamato Scientific

Heidolph Instruments

KNF NEUBERGER

Tokyo Rikakikai

Shanghai Yarong

Asahi Glassplant Inc.

Stuart Equipment

ANPEL

SENCO

Steroglass

Auxilab

Jisico

LabTech

Yu Hua Instrument

By Types:

Large Rotary Evaporator

Medium Rotary Evaporator

Small Rotary Evaporator

By Applications:

Food & Pharmaceutical

Petroleum & Chemical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Rotary Evaporator Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Rotary Evaporator Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Rotary Evaporator Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Rotary Evaporator Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Rotary Evaporator Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Rotary Evaporator Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Rotary Evaporator (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Rotary Evaporator Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Rotary Evaporator Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Rotary Evaporator (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Rotary Evaporator Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

