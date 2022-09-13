White Pigment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
White Pigment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global White Pigment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Inorganic Pigment
Organic Pigment
Specialty Pigment
Segment by Application
Paints & Coatings
Plastics
Printing Inks
Construction Materials
Automotive
Others
By Company
The Chemours Chemical Company
CRISTAL
Tronox Limited
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited
BASF SE
LANXESS
Clariant International AG
Ferro Corporation
KRONOS Worldwide Inc.
Sun Chemical Corporation
Cathay Industries Group
Heubach GmbH
Gharda Chemicals Limited
Altana AG
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 White Pigment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global White Pigment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Inorganic Pigment
1.2.3 Organic Pigment
1.2.4 Specialty Pigment
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global White Pigment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paints & Coatings
1.3.3 Plastics
1.3.4 Printing Inks
1.3.5 Construction Materials
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global White Pigment Production
2.1 Global White Pigment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global White Pigment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global White Pigment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global White Pigment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global White Pigment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global White Pigment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global White Pigment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global White Pigment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global White Pigment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global White Pigment Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global White Pigment Sales by Region (2017-2022)
