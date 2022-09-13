Uncategorized

Bio-based Nylon Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Bio-based Nylon market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-based Nylon market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PA 1010

PA 1012

PA10T

PA11

PA66

Others

Segment by Application

Automobile Industry

Electronic and Electrical Industry

Cable Industry

Others

By Company

Arkema

Evonik

Wuxi Yinda Nylon

Kingfa

EMS

DuPont

DSM

RadiciGroup

BASF

Shandong Dongchen

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-based Nylon Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PA 1010
1.2.3 PA 1012
1.2.4 PA10T
1.2.5 PA11
1.2.6 PA66
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobile Industry
1.3.3 Electronic and Electrical Industry
1.3.4 Cable Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bio-based Nylon Production
2.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bio-based Nylon Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Bio-based Nylon Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Bio

