Electric Fireplace Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Fireplace in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Fireplace Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Electric Fireplace Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Fireplace companies in 2020 (%)
The global Electric Fireplace market was valued at 4346.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4831.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Electric Fireplace manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Fireplace Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Fireplace Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Wall Mount Electric Fireplaces
Built-In Electric Fireplaces
Freestanding Electric Fireplaces
Global Electric Fireplace Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Fireplace Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
House Use
Hotel Use
Other Place Use
Global Electric Fireplace Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Fireplace Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Fireplace revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Fireplace revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Electric Fireplace sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Fireplace sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GLEN DIMPLEX
SEI
Buck Stove
Twin-Star International
Allen
Napoleon
Kent Fireplace
Adam
Jetmaster
Fuerjia
Rui Dressing
GHP Group Inc.
BTB
Boge Technology
RICHEN
Saintec
Hubei Ruolin
Paite
Andong
Ruitian Industry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Fireplace Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Fireplace Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Fireplace Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Fireplace Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Electric Fireplace Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Electric Fireplace Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Fireplace Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Fireplace Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Fireplace Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Fireplace Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Fireplace Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Fireplace Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Fireplace Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Fireplace Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Fireplace Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Fireplace Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Electric Firepl
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Electric Fireplace Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Wall-mount Electric Fireplace Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Built-in Electric Fireplace Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wall-mount Electric Fireplace Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028