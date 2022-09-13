Electric Fireplace Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Fireplace in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Fireplace Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Electric Fireplace Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Fireplace companies in 2020 (%)

The global Electric Fireplace market was valued at 4346.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4831.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Electric Fireplace manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Fireplace Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Fireplace Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Wall Mount Electric Fireplaces

Built-In Electric Fireplaces

Freestanding Electric Fireplaces

Global Electric Fireplace Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Fireplace Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

House Use

Hotel Use

Other Place Use

Global Electric Fireplace Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Fireplace Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Fireplace revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Fireplace revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Electric Fireplace sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Fireplace sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GLEN DIMPLEX

SEI

Buck Stove

Twin-Star International

Allen

Napoleon

Kent Fireplace

Adam

Jetmaster

Fuerjia

Rui Dressing

GHP Group Inc.

BTB

Boge Technology

RICHEN

Saintec

Hubei Ruolin

Paite

Andong

Ruitian Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Fireplace Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Fireplace Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Fireplace Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Fireplace Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Electric Fireplace Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Electric Fireplace Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Fireplace Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Fireplace Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Fireplace Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Fireplace Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Fireplace Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Fireplace Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Fireplace Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Fireplace Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Fireplace Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Fireplace Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Electric Firepl

