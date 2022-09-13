DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of DNA Microarray for Agriculture in global, including the following market information:
Global DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five DNA Microarray for Agriculture companies in 2020 (%)
The global DNA Microarray for Agriculture market was valued at 140.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 168.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the DNA Microarray for Agriculture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays (oDNA)
Complementary DNA Microarrays (cDNA)
Global DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Potato
Bovine
Sheep
Rice
Global DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies DNA Microarray for Agriculture revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies DNA Microarray for Agriculture revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies DNA Microarray for Agriculture sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies DNA Microarray for Agriculture sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Illumnia
Affymetrix
Agilent
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global DNA Microarray for Agriculture Overall Market Size
2.1 Global DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global DNA Microarray for Agriculture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global DNA Microarray for Agriculture Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top DNA Microarray for Agriculture Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global DNA Microarray for Agriculture Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global DNA Microarray for Agriculture Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global DNA Microarray for Agriculture Sales by Companies
3.5 Global DNA Microarray for Agriculture Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DNA Microarray for Agriculture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers DNA Microarray for Agriculture Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DNA Microarray for Agriculture Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 DNA Microarray for Agric
