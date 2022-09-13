Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) in global, including the following market information:

Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) companies in 2020 (%)

The global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market was valued at 3529.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3543 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 0.1% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Water-cooled engine

Air-cooled engine

Oil-cooled engie

Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Agriculture

Lawan And Garden

Construction

Generator

Other

Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yanmar

Kubota

Kohler

Isuzu

John Deere

Hatz

FIAT

DEUTZ

Caterpillar

Farymann

Cummins

Changfa Group

Changgong Group

Changchai

Jiangdong Group

Shifeng Group

Yuchai Group

Quanchai Power

Chongqing Goldenbow

Weichai Group

Fuzhou Suntom

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Small Diesel Engine (Non

