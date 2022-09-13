Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) in global, including the following market information:
Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) companies in 2020 (%)
The global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market was valued at 3529.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3543 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 0.1% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Water-cooled engine
Air-cooled engine
Oil-cooled engie
Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Agriculture
Lawan And Garden
Construction
Generator
Other
Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Yanmar
Kubota
Kohler
Isuzu
John Deere
Hatz
FIAT
DEUTZ
Caterpillar
Farymann
Cummins
Changfa Group
Changgong Group
Changchai
Jiangdong Group
Shifeng Group
Yuchai Group
Quanchai Power
Chongqing Goldenbow
Weichai Group
Fuzhou Suntom
