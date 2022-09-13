Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Non-Destructive Testing Equipment companies in 2020 (%)
The global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market was valued at 2081.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2527.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
X-Ray
Ultrasonic
Magnetic Particle
Penetrant Flaw Detection
Eddy Current Test
Other
Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Electricity
Oil and gas
Automotive
Aerospace
Other
Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non-Destructive Testing Equipment revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non-Destructive Testing Equipment revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Non-Destructive Testing Equipment sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Non-Destructive Testing Equipment sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE Measurement & Control
Olympus Corporation
Magnaflux
YXLON
Nikon Metrology NV
Zetec
Mistras
karl deutsch
Proceq
Sonatest
Union
Dndt
Huari
Aolong
Zhongke Innovation
Quanrui
Hongxu
Siui
IDEA
Runqi
