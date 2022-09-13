Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Non-Destructive Testing Equipment companies in 2020 (%)

The global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market was valued at 2081.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2527.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

X-Ray

Ultrasonic

Magnetic Particle

Penetrant Flaw Detection

Eddy Current Test

Other

Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Electricity

Oil and gas

Automotive

Aerospace

Other

Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Destructive Testing Equipment revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Destructive Testing Equipment revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Non-Destructive Testing Equipment sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Non-Destructive Testing Equipment sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Measurement & Control

Olympus Corporation

Magnaflux

YXLON

Nikon Metrology NV

Zetec

Mistras

karl deutsch

Proceq

Sonatest

Union

Dndt

Huari

Aolong

Zhongke Innovation

Quanrui

Hongxu

Siui

IDEA

Runqi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

