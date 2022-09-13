Cold Forging Machine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Forging Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Cold Forging Machine Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Cold Forging Machine Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Cold Forging Machine companies in 2020 (%)
The global Cold Forging Machine market was valued at 1775.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1995.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Cold Forging Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cold Forging Machine Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cold Forging Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
2-Die Station
3-Die Station
4-Die Station
5-Die Station
6-Die Station
Other (1-Die Station, 7-Die Station)
Global Cold Forging Machine Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cold Forging Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Fastener
Shaped Pieces
Global Cold Forging Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cold Forging Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cold Forging Machine revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cold Forging Machine revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Cold Forging Machine sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Cold Forging Machine sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Jern Yao
Chun Yu Group
National Machinery
Sacma
Sakamura
Hyodong
Carlo Salvi
Nakashimada
Komatsu
Nedschroef
Sunac
Tanisaka
GFM
Aida
Hatebur
MANYO
Stamtec
Shanghai Chun Yu Group
Ningbo Sijin Machinery
Tongyong
Qunfeng Machinery
Innor Machinery
Yeswin Group
Dongrui Machinery
Jern Yao(Shanghai)
Yixing Jufeng Machinery
Harbin Rainbow Technology
Rayliter
Xiangsheng Machine
Baihe Machinery
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cold Forging Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cold Forging Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cold Forging Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cold Forging Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Cold Forging Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Cold Forging Machine Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cold Forging Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cold Forging Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cold Forging Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cold Forging Machine Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cold Forging Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cold Forging Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Forging Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cold Forging Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Forging Machine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1
