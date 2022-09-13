Cold Forging Machine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Forging Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Cold Forging Machine Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Cold Forging Machine Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Cold Forging Machine companies in 2020 (%)

The global Cold Forging Machine market was valued at 1775.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1995.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Cold Forging Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cold Forging Machine Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cold Forging Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

2-Die Station

3-Die Station

4-Die Station

5-Die Station

6-Die Station

Other (1-Die Station, 7-Die Station)

Global Cold Forging Machine Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cold Forging Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Fastener

Shaped Pieces

Global Cold Forging Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cold Forging Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cold Forging Machine revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cold Forging Machine revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Cold Forging Machine sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cold Forging Machine sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jern Yao

Chun Yu Group

National Machinery

Sacma

Sakamura

Hyodong

Carlo Salvi

Nakashimada

Komatsu

Nedschroef

Sunac

Tanisaka

GFM

Aida

Hatebur

MANYO

Stamtec

Shanghai Chun Yu Group

Ningbo Sijin Machinery

Tongyong

Qunfeng Machinery

Innor Machinery

Yeswin Group

Dongrui Machinery

Jern Yao(Shanghai)

Yixing Jufeng Machinery

Harbin Rainbow Technology

Rayliter

Xiangsheng Machine

Baihe Machinery

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cold Forging Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cold Forging Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cold Forging Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cold Forging Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Cold Forging Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Cold Forging Machine Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cold Forging Machine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cold Forging Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cold Forging Machine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cold Forging Machine Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cold Forging Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cold Forging Machine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Forging Machine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cold Forging Machine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Forging Machine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1

