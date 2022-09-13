Robotic Arm (RA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotic Arm (RA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Robotic Arm (RA) companies in 2020 (%)

The global Robotic Arm (RA) market was valued at 389.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 442.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Robotic Arm (RA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

6 Axis

7 Axis

Other

Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Broadcast Automation

Staging (live stage)

Sports

Film & TVCM

Other

Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Robotic Arm (RA) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Robotic Arm (RA) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Robotic Arm (RA) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Robotic Arm (RA) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ross

AR+

MR Motion Control

Camerobot

PhotoRobot

Electric Friends

Dongxu Robotics

Hanson Creative

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Robotic Arm (RA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Robotic Arm (RA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Robotic Arm (RA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Robotic Arm (RA) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Robotic Arm (RA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Robotic Arm (RA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Robotic Arm (RA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Robotic Arm (RA) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Robotic Arm (RA) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Robotic Arm (RA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Robotic Arm (RA) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robotic Arm (RA) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Robotic Arm (RA) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robotic Arm (RA) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 20

