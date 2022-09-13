Robotic Arm (RA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotic Arm (RA) in global, including the following market information:
Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Robotic Arm (RA) companies in 2020 (%)
The global Robotic Arm (RA) market was valued at 389.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 442.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Robotic Arm (RA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
6 Axis
7 Axis
Other
Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Broadcast Automation
Staging (live stage)
Sports
Film & TVCM
Other
Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Robotic Arm (RA) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Robotic Arm (RA) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Robotic Arm (RA) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Robotic Arm (RA) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ross
AR+
MR Motion Control
Camerobot
PhotoRobot
Electric Friends
Dongxu Robotics
Hanson Creative
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Robotic Arm (RA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Robotic Arm (RA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Robotic Arm (RA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Robotic Arm (RA) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Robotic Arm (RA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Robotic Arm (RA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Robotic Arm (RA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Robotic Arm (RA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Robotic Arm (RA) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Robotic Arm (RA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Robotic Arm (RA) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robotic Arm (RA) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Robotic Arm (RA) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robotic Arm (RA) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Robotic Arm (RA) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 20
